Gomoa Fetteh ‘Ahobaakese’ festival ends with controversial ‘Atopa’ dance

The Gomoa Fetteh Akwambo festival “Ahobaakese” came to an end over the weekend but not without the usual controversy surrounding the popular dance “Akosolontoba” or “Atopa”.

The controversial sensual dance which is regarded as the most exciting moment of the festival and is usually highly patronised has come under severe criticisms over the years with people calling for the total ban.

The king makers of Gomoa Fetteh have however asked Ghanaians to rather patronize the festival and the dance instead of criticizing it. They said the dance provides a platform through which bachelors in the society find their life partners.

They further argued that some of the men in the community are not able to propose to girls and this part of the festival is supposed to give them the opportunity to propose to the women they wish to marry and to find their soul mates.

