GOIL outdoors mobile fuel lab

Ghana Oil Company Limited (GOIL) has out-doored a modern mobile fuel laboratory van expected to conduct on the spot fuel quality check at all service stations.

The mobile van which has been calibrated by the Ghana Standards Authority is equipped with a fuel analyzer capable of analyzing various fuel parameters and show the efficacy and quality of products in five minutes.

The fully air-conditioned mobile van is also equipped with a generator, fire extinguisher, refrigerator, a smoke detector and a sterilized hand wash basin.

At the official inauguration in Accra, the Quality Control Manager, Marian Fordjour explained the mobile laboratory will reinforce the high quality of GOIL fuels and increase customer satisfaction for the company’s products.

She said the outdooring of the van demonstrated GOIL’s ability to consistently provide products and services that meet customer and applicable statutory and regulatory requirements.

Already, GOIL has been awarded the latest International Standard Organization (ISO 9001:2015) Quality Management System (QMS) certificate.

The outdooring ceremony also witnessed the opening of the 115th service Station within the southern sector which covers Greater Accra, Eastern and parts of the Central Regions at Amrahia.

The Amrahia Service Station near Dodowa in the Greater Accra Region is equipped with modern safety equipment, underground fuel protection mechanism, vehicle servicing unit, and other auxiliary units.

The Zonal Manager, Accra South, Michael Lagble, gave assurance that GOIL will continue to offer the best customer service and quality fuel noting that consumers will continue to have value for money for the products purchased

The Head of Health, Safety, Security and Environment, Martin Olu-Davies explained that GOIL will continue to work to keep employees, contractors and customers safe by focusing on adherence to safety regulations.