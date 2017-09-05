Ghana midfielder Thomas Partey named in Athletico Madrid Champions League squad

Sports News of Tuesday, 5 September 2017

Ghana midfielder Thomas Partey has been named in Athletico Madrid’s squad for the 2017/18 season.

The Ghanaian is beginning to be a key man in the Athletico Madrid set up following a blistering start to the season. Partey opened his season with a goal against Leaganes in the Spanish La liga.

The 24 year-old continued with his goal scoring form after getting the equalizer in Ghana’s 1-1 draw with Congo in the World Cup qualifiers.

The Athletico team is dominantly talented with the likes of Koke and Antoine Griezman all in the squad.

The Spanish giants are in Group C of the champions League together with English Champions Chelsea, Qarabag and AS Roma.

Partey is currently with the Black Stars who will be leaving Ghana for Congo for the second leg of the World Cup qualifiers.

The Ghanaian will then return to the Spanish side to continue with the La Liga season as well as the champions League which begin in September.