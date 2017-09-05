GCB Bank adjudged employer of the year at Compliance Professorial Awards

GCB Bank has been adjudged the Best Compliance Employer of the year at the just ended Africa compliance professional’s awards in Accra.

GCB Bank beat competition from other intuitions in this category like First National Bank Ghana, Afriland First Bank of Liberia, Swaziland Building Society and Al Baraka Bank South Africa.

In all, 10 awards were picked up by several organizations and individuals that have distinguished themselves in areas of risk management and compliance for last year.

The award should mean that GCB Bankh as put in place enough measures to comply with the necessary regulatory requirements as a commercial bank in the country and even in the Africa region.

The Association of Certified Compliance Professionals is said to be Africa’s largest and most influential professional body.

It was foundered in January 2015 and has become the continet’s leading organization on all matters relating to compliance. It has over 2500 members from over 450 final institutions in 46 African countries.