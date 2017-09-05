Funny Face will divorce 10 times – Counselor Lutterodt envisages

Entertainment of Tuesday, 5 September 2017

2017-09-05

Comedian Funny Face born Nana Yaw Oduro Boateng, will divorce more than ten times if he fails to undergo proper counseling as to how to properly handle a woman and know the rudiments on marriage.

“If we do not help him and he goes ahead to marry several times, he will divorce more than 10 times. He is still a child and must grow before he is able to take care of a woman and stay in marriage”, Controversial George Lutterodt advised on Kofi TV

He also called on parents of the two to immediately call them to order to stop the child’s play they are engaged in.

“They have thrown tradition to the dogs and engaged in this nonsense. I am repeating it on your network, if we do not help Funny Face….. if we do not advise him and he contracts marriage 10 times he will divorce 10 times. He has not learnt any lesson from his past marriage….if we help him, he will choose right”, he added.