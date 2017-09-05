Funny Face was not ready for marriage – Lutterodt

Entertainment of Tuesday, 5 September 2017

Counselor George Lutterodt has argued that Funny Face was not ready for marriage.

He made this argument during an interview on Kofi TV, with the host, Kofi Nwanwani, monitored by www.ghanaweb.com.

Counselor Lutterodt believes that the comedian cum actor got married at a ‘premature’ age and associated that with his early divorce.

He also said that Funny Face was not ready to be a husband, www.ghanaweb.com monitored as he explained.

“When Funny Face decided to get married, the first thing I told him was that he was not ready for marriage so he shouldn’t try it. Funny Face and the lady were not ready for marriage. Funny Face’s career was now taking off, and if your career is taking off, you do not marry. You prepare towards marriage”, the controversial counselor argued.

He also added that he was happy when the marriage collapsed because there was a possibility that trying to endure that marriage would have resulted in repercussions.

“That is why I was happy when the marriage collapsed. If Funny Face’s marriage did not collapse, maybe we would have heard terrible news. Because sometimes, when you get fed up of marriage, you are likely to end up dead”, he posited.

Counselor Lutterodt claims he knew beforehand that the marriage would not last long because Funny Face and his wife did not receive counsel from the right people.