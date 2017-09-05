Funny Face married at a wrong time – Counsellor Lutterodt

Entertainment of Tuesday, 5 September 2017

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

2017-09-05

play videoCounselor George Lutterodt <a href="//ghanaweb-d.openx.net/w/1.0/rc?cs=b2ad7fa7fd&cb=149916385179598"> <br /> <img src="https://www.ghanamma.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/09/1504621824_482_ai" border="0" alt="" /></a>

Confrontational counselor George Lutterodt has added his voice to the ongoing controversy surrounding the collapsed marriage of comedian Funny Face and his ex-wife.

According to the counselor, the first thing he told Funny Face when he heard he (funny face) was going to get married was that he shouldn’t because he knew he wasn’t ready for it.

“That is why I was happy when I heard Funny Face’s marriage had collapsed because I knew that marriage would not last, Funny face made a mistake by marrying at that stage of his life” he added.

The counselor in his interview monitored by www.ghanaweb.com said Funny Face and his ex-wife were not ready for marriage.

“Life is in stages, you don’t jump the steps and expect to go scot-free and that is the mistake Funny face did, you do not marry when your career is taking off rather you prepare towards marriage but unfortunately Funny Face did not see that wisdom, he married at the wrong time” the counselor said.

The controversial counselor said people must learn to marry spouses who will help them build their career ten, twenty years ahead and not rush into marriages.

Relating his argument to Funny Face’s collapsed marriage, counselor Lutterodt said, Funny Face chose his ex-wife when he was at the peak of his career and that means he chose a life partner at the blind side of his career, thus the cause for the breakup.

Counselor Lutterodt said Funny face at the time he got married should have taken the time to build his single life but not rush into marriage – www.ghanaweb.com can report.

“The collapse of Funny Face’s marriage is not the lady’s fault but him, he was not ready for marriage”, he added.