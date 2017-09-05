Funny Face is very weak in bed – Ex Wife

Madam Elizabeth Adjoa Ntim, ex-wife of comedian Funny Face, has disclosed that her ex-husband could not last more than two (2) minutes during sex.

She seems not happy how Funny Face is disgracing her at any least opportunity and has decided to let out ‘skeleton’ from her bad marriage.

Adjoa Ntim revealed that unknown to many Ghanaians, Funny Face is very weak in bed and can’t go beyond two (2) minutes.

“I am a beautiful and naturally endowed woman but unfortunately, Nana Yaw Oduro Boateng could not satisfy me sexually. “My ex-husband is suffering from early ejaculation and I had cautioned him on several occasions but he wouldn’t listen to me.”

Madam Elizabeth Adjoa Ntim, further told FN News that Funny Face was not a responsible husband.

Background

Comedian Benson Ohene Oduro Boateng, popularly known as Funny Face ended his two year marriage to his wife in 2016.

Funny Face admitted to the divorce on his Facebook page after a newspaper publication suggested a possible divorce.

The comedian and actor married his ex-wife, Elizabeth Nana Adjoa Ntim at a low key ceremony in December 2014.

The comedian in a recent radio interview disclosed that he was deceived into entering what he described as ‘useless marriage’ due to her ex wife’s big buttocks and hips.