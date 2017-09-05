First National Bank set to lead innovation in banking industry

First National Bank is promising its customers exciting times in the months ahead as it rolls out innovative products and multiple banking channels.

The move by the bank is to delight customers and let them enjoy the first-class banking, said First National Bank.

Frist National Bank is a subsidiary of FirstRand Group of South Africa one of the biggest financial institutions in Africa with a full banking presence in South Africa, Namibia, Botswana, Swaziland Lesotho, Moçambique, Zambia, and Tanzania.

It entered the Ghanaian market about a year and a half ago and has set out to drive digital banking to bring convenience and efficiency to the banking public.

Head of Marketing and Corporate Affairs, Delali Dzidzienyo, said in an interview that the bank has “unflinching zeal to help businesses and individuals succeed. We believe digital innovation is a major conduit on this journey to meet our individual and business clients’ unique needs. We will embrace this in the most relevant and convenient way”.

Delali Dzidzienyo

This, he explained, informed their decision to create multiple channels for the banking public so that customers can choose what best suits their interests at each point in time. He indicated that the bank’s online platform offered customers a plethora of services which they could perform without visiting the banking hall.

Mr. Dzidzienyo said the bank has a good appreciation of the Ghanaian market and has banking solutions to “cater for the ever-changing needs of our business and corporate clients”.

He explained that the bank was leveraging off the expertise and experience of its parent company and the rich local knowledge of its team to proffer innovative solutions to customers.

“We don’t see banking as taking deposits and giving out loans, we see banking as growing businesses and improving lives of individuals and that is how we’ve tailored our products and services,” the Head of Marketing and Corporate Affairs emphasised.

There is a growing use of digital platforms for commerce in Ghana but Mr. Dzidzienyo noted that the key requirement should be the ease of making and receiving payments.

He said as part of First National Bank’s innovation drive, seamless payment and collections solutions across all channels – mobile, ATM, and online – will be provided to individuals and businesses.

He said the bank will also create opportunities to regularly engage with its customers to ensure that they carry them along as the bank deepens its operations in Ghana.

First National Bank’s subsidiary in South Africa recently received global recognition as one of the world’s most powerful banking brands, ranked 4th in the banking category of Brand Finance’s Brand Strength

Index (BSI) for 2017.

This latest global accolade extends the international recognition of brands within the FirstRand Group, after a number of brands within the group were named in different categories of awards across Africa.