Fiesta Royale Hotel hosts Clients as it takes stock of Second Quarter 2017

Fiesta Royale Hotel has engaged its clients, partners, and guests to a cocktail in a bid to take stock of the second quarter, 2017 and acknowledge them for their support and loyalty.

The event was held under the theme: ‘Our Customers, Our Partners.’

It was a fun-packed night amidst socialization as clients were ushered into activities such as Questions and Answers, gift hunt where some won complementary night and weekend stays as well as buffet packages for two.

A client interactive session was also held after the Management team took turns to introduce themselves and the departments they manage.

Welcoming guests, the General Manager, Jaco Kotze underscored the importance of the quarterly engagement with clients stressing that it accords the two parties opportunity of meeting face-to-face with each other and to build relationships as outlined by the theme for the Event.

He believed such engagements will also enable the hotel to build close relationships with its clients and form partnerships to promote business as well as grow the tourism and hospitality industry.

Mr. Kotze urged other hotels to organize such events, observing that for hotels to record a higher patronage, it was imperative for their Management to improve relationships with clients and consider them as partners rather than customers.

In a joint remark by the Management team of the hotel, they called for more engagement with their clients to improve business and also to assure them of their readiness to serve with diligence and adequate security as was echoed by the hotel’s Security Consultant, Douglas Akrofi Asiedu.

The Sales and Marketing Manager, Mrs. Yvonne Eyeson who later spoke in an interview with the Media emphasized that the Hotel would sustain the event as it provides the platform to show appreciation to its valued clients and to solicit for feedback on improving services.

“Today’s theme was carefully chosen because we at Fiesta Royale see our clients as our assets, our partners, our jewels and without their patronage there will not be any Fiesta Royale Hotel”

She made reference to Sam Walton, reiterating that “There is only one Boss. The customer and he can fire everybody in the Company from the chairman on down, simply by spending his money somewhere else.”

She, therefore, pledged on behalf of the Management to welcome feedback either positive or negative and continue to exhibit a commitment and professionalism in the delivery of service.