Female church members replicate ‘the 10 virgins’ to welcome pastor

On Sunday, September 3, the female church members of Pastor David Ibiyeomie in Port Harcourt dared the rain as they welcomed the man of God to church.

The ladies were dressed in matching ankara outfits and stood at the entrance of the church’s gate just as the pastor’s car drove into the premises.

The selected female members who were about 10 waited for him under the rain, then sprayed flowers on the floor as he slowly drove pass.

However, City People described that the idea was coined from one of Jesus’ parables in the bible; the parable of 10 virgins with lamp in their hands while they wait for the master to take them home.

