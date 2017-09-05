Fans pessimistic about Black Stars qualification

Soccer News of Tuesday, 5 September 2017

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

2017-09-05

play videoBlack Stars of Ghana <a href="//ghanaweb-d.openx.net/w/1.0/rc?cs=b2ad7fa7fd&cb=149916385178506"> <br /> <img src="https://www.ghanamma.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/09/1504641625_679_ai" border="0" alt="" /></a>

The ‘shocking’ win of Ghana’s Black Stars over their Congolese counterparts Tuesday evening seems not to have cleared the doubts of Ghanaian fans as many are still pessimistic about their qualification to the 2018 World Cup.

The fans believe that even though the team performed exceptionally well in today’s game, their defeat in last Friday’s game has ruined their chances of landing a slot at the World Cup.

The Black Stars of Ghana in its quest to qualify to the FIFA World Cup scored five impressive goals against the Red Devils of Congo in Brazzaville.

Thomas Partey, Atletico Madrid Midfielder scored a hat-trick with Richmond Boakye-Yiadom scoring two goals at the Stade de Municipal Kintele.

Black Stars Captain Asamoah Gyan, Andre Dede Ayew and Jordan Ayew were missing on the field of play due to injuries from the previous match with the same team (Congo) in Kumasi.

The results of Tuesday’s game gives Ghana five points from four games. They are two behind the top spot and their qualification to the World Cup in Russia will depend on the outcome of Egypt’s clash with Uganda.

Uganda must draw with Egypt to give Black Stars a chance of qualifying.

Here’s the reaction from a section of Ghanaian fans Ghanaweb spoke to after today’s game: