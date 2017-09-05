Ex Black Queens skipper Adjoa Bayor backs coach Kwasi Appiah to succeed

Appiah has come under intense criticism following Ghana’s 1-1 draw with Congo in Kumasi <a href="//ghanaweb-d.openx.net/w/1.0/rc?cs=b2ad7fa7fd&cb=149916385178506"> <br /> <img src="https://www.ghanamma.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/09/1504621825_77_ai" border="0" alt="" /></a>

Black Stars coach Kwasi Appiah has received the backing of former Black Queens captain Adjoa Bayor to succeed as Ghana coach.

Appiah has come under intense criticism following Ghana’s 1-1 draw with Congo in a World Cup qualifier at the Baba Yara Stadium in Kumasi last Friday.

Some are of the view that he is not technically equipped to handle the team but Adjoa Baryor thinks otherwise.

“I think Ghanaians must be patient with the Black Stars team, this happens in any team at a point in time but i’m hopeful things will change soon. Kwasi Appiah is a very good coach but just unlucky to find himself in this situation caused by our former coach Avram Grant.

“We must now strategize on how to bounce back strongly as a nation than to crucify members of the team” she added.

