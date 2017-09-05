Everyone born in James Town is NDC – Mzbel

Entertainment of Tuesday, 5 September 2017

Hiplife artist Belinda Akua Amoah otherwise known as Mzbel says she is an NDC because she was born in James Town, an impoverished suburb in the Ga Mashie area.

The artist was one of several musicians who publicly made their party affiliations known in the run up to the elections in 2012, where he backed the candidature of President John Mahama.

She took to the campaign platform again in 2016 and some alleged utterances she made against now President Akufo-Addo earned her public backlash, including claims her home was nearly invaded by suspected NPP fanatics, though it turned out not to be true.

Mzbel was accused of being paid to smear the then opposition NPP with insults, but in an interview with MzGee on Hitz FM, she said the works she did for the NDC, including composition of a song, was a paid job. She denied ever receiving money from the former President Mahama without doing no work.

“I bought my own car. I composed a song for the National Democratic Congress and they paid me. I was contracted by the late Mr David Lamptey, who unfortunately passed on before I could show him the song. I submitted my song to the party office, they loved it, made me change a few things in the song and they paid me.”

She said being a member of the NDC has never been in doubt because she was born in James Town and everyone from the place is automatically NDC.

“Truthfully, I am an NDC supporter. I grew up in James Town and most of the people there support the party…I love the party and I am comfortable with it”