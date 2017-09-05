Ebony’s name doesn’t connote Pornography – Manager

Bullet of Ruff and Smooth fame, and Manager of Ghanaian dancehall/Afrobeats artist, Priscilla Opoku-Kwarteng aka Ebony, has said the latter’s stage name has got nothing to do with pornography.

The young energetic singer, since announcing her presence on the music scene with the release of her hit song “Kupe” where she showed a lot of skin in the video, has managed to draw a lot of attention to herself.

Ebony who has unashamedly tagged herself as a bad girl in an interview with Showbiz claimed she has been wearing revealing clothes even before she became a star.

“The bad girl brand people see out there is a true representation of me. This is how I have been even before coming into the limelight”. She added: “I don’t pretend to be who I am not. I am a very bad girl and there is nothing anyone can do about it. And I am proud to say it. I have nine piercings and a lot of tattoos all over my body and this is how I want to live my life.”

Ebony whose kind of attire has become a source of worry for some industry players has got some saying she’s living the meaning of her name ‘Ebony’, which in American street term is a name given to a black woman who engages in pornography.

However, her Manager, Bullet, in an interview with Peace FM said that suggestion is wrong, adding that he named her Ebony, after dense black hardwood which is finely-textured and has a very smooth finish when polished, making it valuable as an ornamental wood.

“I named her Ebony because of her colour, her dark skin. Several dark skined Ghanaian ladies love to bleach and become fair. But I told her that her colour is beautiful and that she should keep it same and use the name Ebony. The name Ebony is the American street term for a black woman in pornography, but that is not the meaning of the musician’s name and her’s doesn’t suggest pornography,” Bullet clarified.