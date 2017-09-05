e-Crime Bureau gets new Principal Consultant – MyJoyOnline.com

Alex Oppong has been appointed the new Principal Consultant to e-Crime Bureau, Ghana’s leading cyber security and digital forensics consulting firm effective August 1, 2017.

He replaces Albert Antwi Boasiako who has also been appointed Cyber Security Advisor to the Communications Ministry – to support the implementation of the National Cyber Security Policy and Strategy (NCSPS).

Mr. Oppong is an Information Security & Forensics Expert with almost 20 years of active experience, having consulted for major consulting firms both in Europe and Africa.

He has managed various Forensic, Information Security and Regulatory Compliance projects for clients in various industries.

Prior to joining e-Crime Bureau, Mr. Oppong was the Forensic Lead at KPMG in Ghana. He also served as the Lead Information Systems Security Consultant on the Ghana Rural Banks Computerization and Interconnectivity Project.

He has also worked for the Fraud and Forensic Division of Control Risks Group in London, UK and with BASIS Counter-Fraud Investigation Branch also in the UK.

Amongst other qualifications, Mr Oppong is an Encase Certified Examiner (EnCE) as well as a Certified Information Systems Security Professional (CISSP).

In a statement by management of the Bureau said Mr. Oppong is expected to develop and implement specific strategies in line with the Bureau’s development plan and vision to be a market leader and preferred provider of cyber security, investigations and allied services in West Africa.

It added that “By his experience and background in cyber security and forensics, Mr. Oppong is to maintain and build upon the Bureau’s current position as a key and leading stakeholder in the area of cyber security and digital forensics in Ghana and West Africa”.

Alex is an ardent speaker and has delivered presentations at various workshops, fora and seminars in Ghana relative to information security, anti-bribery & corruption, anti-money laundering, ethics & integrity and the subject of investigating computer-based crime.

He has also contributed towards thought leadership papers and been quoted in a number of papers and online media articles in the area of his expertise.

Mr. Oppong has country experience in a number of countries including Ghana, United Kingdom, France, Spain, Italy, The Netherlands, Russia, The UAE, Jamaica, Luxembourg, Nigeria, South Africa and Sierra Leone.

Mr. Antwi-Boasiako however, assumes the position of Founder and Chief Executive Officer in that respect.