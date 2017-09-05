Division One League: Okwawu United, Eleven Wise relegated

Okwawu United and Eleven Wise have all been relegated to division two <a href="//ghanaweb-d.openx.net/w/1.0/rc?cs=b2ad7fa7fd&cb=149916385178506"> <br /> <img src="https://www.ghanamma.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/09/1504584031_201_ai" border="0" alt="" /></a>

Former Premier League sides, Okwawu United and Eleven Wise have all been relegated to division two after the final day of competition in the Divison One League Zone II and Zone III.

Last year’s Ghana FA Cup finalists Okwawu United finished third from the bottom in Zone III table with 37 points from 30 matches.

Zeins FC were at the foot of the table and Dynamo FC finished second-bottom. Meanwhile, in Zone II Sekondi-based Eleven Wise finished at the foot of the table with 29 points after 30 matches.

The other two relegation candidates were Dunkwa United and Wassaman United. However Karela FC and Dreams FC have gained promotion to the elite league after topping their various groups in Zone II and Zone III respectively

