Danish Queen visits Ghana in November

The Queen of Denmark, Her Majesty Queen Margrethe II will pay a State visit to Ghana in November.

She will be joined by several Danish ministers and a delegation of Danish businesses.

A statement by the Danish Embassy stated that the visit comes on the back of an invitation from President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo to Denmark’s Head of State,

Queen Margrethe’s II visit will be in Ghana from 23 – 24 November.

The statement added that the State Visit “will emphasize and consolidate the long-standing and well-established relations between Ghana and Denmark while at the same time marking the gradual transition from aid to trade.”

Government representatives and a delegation of Danish companies and business organisations will be accompanying HM the Queen in order to strengthen the political and commercial relations between the two nations.

Denmark through the Danida development cooperation has played an important role in developing key sectors and institutions in Ghana. With Ghana’s graduation to a middle-income country and the prospects of sustainable economic growth, Denmark is gradually transitioning from development cooperation to trade cooperation in line with the visions by the Government of Ghana.

During the visit, a business conference will take place including seminars and meetings under the theme “Ghana – an Emerging Market within Reach”. The focus will be three priority sectors, where Denmark has key strengths to offer the growing demand in Ghana: Food & Agriculture, Sustainability, Maritime, Infrastructure & Railways