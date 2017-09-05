Church members kiss Pastor’s feet to receive blessings

Members kissing pastor’s feet for blessing <a href="//ghanaweb-d.openx.net/w/1.0/rc?cs=b2ad7fa7fd&cb=149916385179598"> <br /> <img src="https://www.ghanamma.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/09/1504636225_59_ai" border="0" alt="" /></a>

Images of a self-acclaimed Man of God who told his members he walked to heaven and that anyone who kisses his feet receives God’s blessings have gone viral on various social media platforms.

In the images, dozens of members of his Church are seen bending down to kiss the pastor who is beaming with smiles, a move that has been criticized by a section of Christians who described his conduct as blasphemous.

Although the place where the incident occurred has not been verified, it is widely believed that the event took place in a church in Africa.

قالب وردپرس

Comments