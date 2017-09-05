Chiefs urged to foster peace for development

General News of Tuesday, 5 September 2017

Mr Charles Nyojah, the President of the Konkomba Youth Association (KOYA), has appealed to traditional rulers to remain symbols of peace to foster unity.

He said KOYA was built on the foundation of togetherness and a platform to share ideas, preach peace and recognize the need to work on common grounds to ensure development.

Mr Nyojah made the appeal at a meeting in Tamaa, a farming community in the Bunkprugu/Yunyoo District of the Northern Region, with some traditional leaders from Nasun, Yunyoo, Namago, Binbaago, Mozio, Kpalori, Majia and Nagbam, aimed at preaching peace and unity for mutual coexistence.

He said awareness of chiefs must be created on government policies to be actively engaged in decision-making processes in order to be beneficiaries.

Mr Emmanuel Gulari, the President of the Konkomba Students’ Union, touching on the creation of new districts, said Konkombas had a larger population, which called for a new district that would facilitate development.

“Konkombas form about 80 per cent of the electorate in the Bunkpurugu Constituency with 44 polling stations out of the total 55,” he said.

That, notwithstanding, Konkomba communities lagged basic social amenities including an office to renew their National Health Insurance cards, compelling members to travel long distances.

Mr Gulari expressed the hope that the Government would consider Konkomba as a district capital when creating the new districts to foster development.