Bring your girlfriends; I’ll minister to their souls – Funny Face

2017-09-05

Funny Face (Nana Yaw Oduro Boateng) has dared his male critics who believe claims that he is a “two-minute man”, to “bring your girlfriends; I’ll minister to their souls and testify that their lives will never be the same.”

While denying being a two-minute man, an allegation some websites attributed to his ex-wife Elisabeth Adjoa Ntim, Funny Face said: “My sister, try harder, this is too cheap.”

“What didn’t you say about your 60-something-year-old ex-husband? You said worse things. Try harder. Today I’m irresponsible, yet I bought you a GHS50,000 car. Today I’m irresponsible, yet I placed you as the Financial Controller of all the Funny Face projects. Where did the money go my sister?

Although it is yet to be independently confirmed if Elisabeth actually granted such an interview in which she said: “I am beautiful and naturally endowed but unfortunately, Nana Yaw Oduro Boateng could not satisfy me sexually. My ex-husband is suffering from early ejaculation and I had cautioned [him] on several occasions but he wouldn’t listen to me”, Funny Face has been all over social media laughing off the jab and describing the claim as a lie.

The early ejaculation allegation comes days after Funny Face revealed that his ex-wife’s hefty behind and hips were what lured him into marrying her – a mistake he said he greatly regrets.

Funny Face said his “useless” marriage to Elisabeth Adjoa Ntim ended in divorce because she committed 36 ‘sins’ which were “worse than killing”.

“My marriage was a useless mistake,” Funny Face told UTV’s Wofa Kwesi in an interview.

Apart from rumours and speculations that his ex-wife was sleeping around with even friends of her husband’s, Funny Face said some of his ex-spouse’s other sins were worse than adultery.

“I didn’t do my homework well before marrying her,” he said, adding that: “Big buttocks and a** and hips pushed me into marrying her.”

He said a tracker he installed in his ex-wife’s car recorded all her sins, which he has decided not to speak about since January 2016.

According to him, his ex-wife’s sins forced him to “almost commit suicide but the gun wouldn’t shoot” when he pulled the trigger.

“What I’ve been through is worse than killing… I’ve moved on, but I’m hurt because of the lies people are peddling about me,” he said.

According to Funny Face, he has learnt his lessons and so did his homework in choosing his current partner whose character “I saw before I saw her buttocks”.

He said “her vision, simplicity, what she wants to do in life and her love for kids” made him choose her.