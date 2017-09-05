Black Stars stranded in Congo

The team was left stranded at airport for three hours <a href="//ghanaweb-d.openx.net/w/1.0/rc?cs=b2ad7fa7fd&cb=149916385178506"> <br /> <img src="https://www.ghanamma.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/09/1504576825_516_ai" border="0" alt="" /></a>

Reports from the camp of the senior national team, the Black Stars suggest that the players and management members were frustrated at the airport after arriving in Congo for the return fixture of the 2018 World Cup qualifiers.

The team, according to reports, was left stranded at airport for three hours because their passports were in the custody of the Congolese immigration awaiting clearance before they depart to Brazaville where Ghana is set to play Congo.

A spirited Congolese side managed to pick a point from Ghana on Friday at the Baba Yara stadium putting Ghana’s World Cup hopes in uncertainty.

Ghana is currently facing its worst start to a World Cup qualifiers having managed just 2 points out of a possible 9.

Meanwhile, skipper Asamoah Gyan and his deputy Andre Ayew have been ruled out of the game. Harrison Afful and Jordan Ayew are also set to miss the clash.

