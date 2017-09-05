Black Stars should forget 2018 World Cup unless my $50K arrears is paid – Angry prophet

Sports News of Tuesday, 5 September 2017

Source: ghanacrusader.com

The chances of Black Stars to qualify for the 2018 World Cup, is threatened by Prophet Ezekiel who has bestowed curse against the stars. “if they don’t pay me my $50K arrears, they should forget about qualifying.”

According to the Head Pastor and leader of God Temple’s Church, in the Eastern Region, Prophet Ezekiel, the stars owed him, $50,000 for some services he rendered to management of the team and have refuse to pay back.

Speaking to the media, he stressed, that, “unless I get my money pack as agreed, they will go and come back the same. Adding “the Black Stars will not qualify for the World Cup.”

He continued that, “football will continue to be in sorrow unless they pay my arrears, i swear with my father in heaven that, if they refuse to settle the arrears they should forget about the word victory.”

According to Prophet Ezekiel, he was part of the reasons why the Black Stars qualified for the 2012 World Cup in Brazil and would be the same person to bring them down again, if they refused to pay the money due him.

The man of God added “…they left me here without taking me to Germany, therefore Ghana will never be successful in any competition they participate.”

However, the dreams of Ghana attending the World Cup in Russia got a heavy blow when the

Black Stars were beaten by Congo at Kumasi.

It is of no surprise then that, the man of God is holding charges against their chances of getting qualified for the march.

Despite the utterances made by the prophet, Ghanaians are still waiting on the senior national football team, Black Stars with bated breath to see if they will qualify for the 2018 World Cup.