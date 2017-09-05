2018 World Cup: Boakye Yiadom to lead Ghana attack against Congo

Sports News of Tuesday, 5 September 2017

Source: GHANAsoccernet.com

Red Star Belgrade forward Richmond Boakye Yiadom will spearhead Ghana’s attack in the 2018 World Cup qualifier against Congo after Asamoah Gyan and Jordan Ayew were ruled out with injury and illness respectively.

Boakye-Yiadom, who was handed a late call-up as Raphael Dwamena’s replacement will lead the line for the team in today’s must-win clash against the Red Devils of Congo after the absence of the experienced duo.

Gyan suffered a groin injury in last Friday’s stalemate with the Red Devils while Ayew failed to recover from food poisoning.

The game will come off at the Stade Municipal de Kintélé, Brazzaville at 2:30 GMT.