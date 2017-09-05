15-year old son of Nollywood actress buried

Ucharia Anunobi lost her only son last month <a href="//ghanaweb-d.openx.net/w/1.0/rc?cs=b2ad7fa7fd&cb=149916385179598"> <br /> <img src="https://www.ghanamma.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/09/1504645228_334_ai" border="0" alt="" /></a>

The 15-year old son of renowned Nollywood actress, producer, and pastor, Ucharia Anunobi who died late last month has been buried

Raymond Ekwu died from complications associated with sickle cell anemia disorder August 21, 2017.

Uucharia who gave birth to Raymond Ekwu out of wedlock was once quoted as saying she regrets the way things turned out.

In attendance at the requiem service were colleagues in the movie industry including; Ini Edo, Stephanie Okereke-Linus, Monalisa Chinda, Rita Dominic, Lillian Bach ,Susan Peters among others .

