Yvonne Nelson seeks signatures to petition government over ‘dying movie industry’

Ghanaian actress, Yvonne Nelson, is soliciting signatures from stakeholders in the movie industry to petition government over the difficulties facing the Ghanaian movie business and seek support to lift the image of the industry.

Yvonne is calling on stakeholders to unite, pull their resources together and help revive the ‘dying movie industry’.

In a letter to stakeholders, the award-winning actress said: “We have heard some of our own on countless occasions slamming the industry for its decline with the favourite words ‘Ghana movie industry is dead’. It is quiet disturbing to hear these words being uttered when asked about our industry. A once well-structured industry with lots of entertainment to give cannot, and will not be abandoned for it to be ruined.”

The multiple award-winning actress said the aim is for the industry players to unite to get audience from government and private investors.

“We aim to present a petition to the President and the Minister of Tourism, Creative arts and Culture citing the difficulties facing us in the industry. We want to bring unity to all industry players, we aim to uplift the Ghana movie industry again for the better by making sure there is allocation of special funds for producers, right payment structures for all involved in the industry especially the thespians, royalties and its right disbursement, local content being the major viewers’ choice on our networks and allocation of cinema halls in five major regions across the country,” she stated.

In her opinion when this is done, “jobs will be created; we will showcase the country and its rich culture all over the country and to the world to promote tourism the right way and bring in investors to our nation”.

“If we unite we can make our voices heard,” she added.

