Use sports to promote national unity – Vice President Bawumia

2017-09-04

The national sports festival has been re-launched at the Baba Yara Sports Stadium, Kumasi last Saturday.

The multi-sport event formerly known as the National Unity Games is making a return after seven years of being in hibernation.

Vice-President, Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia, who officially opened the ceremony for the eight-day programme ending on September 7, 2017, stated that, said aside from promoting unity, sports also held the key to job creation in the country, hence the theme for the sports festival ”Unity and Job creation”

He added government would continue to support sport and ensure that the national sports festival become a regular feature on the annual programmes of the National Sports Authority.

Also present at the ceremony was the sector minister, Mr Isaac Asiamah. He assured the public of the government’s resolve to use the festival to unearth talents from the regions to feed all the national teams.

About 1,700 athletes from all 10 regions excluding security services are expected to participate. Disciplines to participate are; para-sports, handball, volleyball, taekwondo, female soccer, table tennis, tennis, athletics and amateur boxing.

The National Sports Festival has been a stage for discovering sportsmen and women, who in previous years rose to gain prominence at both national and international levels in various disciplines.