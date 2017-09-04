Tullow Ghana holds stakeholder engagement in Western region

Tullow Ghana Limited (TGL) has organised a two-day stakeholder engagement in the Western Region targeting the Sekondi-Takoradi and SHAMA Metropolitan Assembly.

The discussions focused on issues of mutual concern of the Assembly and TGL which has adopted six coastal districts which fall under the two Assemblies.

The Social Performance Manager, Kwasi Boateng, hailed the chance to have an opportunity to engage with the leadership and members of the Assembly over TGL’s operations in the region.

He indicated that the views of the Assembly members remain key to enabling TGL to be aware of concerns and develop plans on how best to address them.

Some TGL Managers from Accra joined the Social Performance team to answer questions from the Assembly members and also to explain some policies of the company in relation to operations, local content and social investment activities.

Assembly members urged Tullow Ghana Limited to do more to create the environment that providing local content support and contracts for the region’s enterprises, job opportunities for indigenes and more social investment programs such as education.

TGL expressed its committed to remaining engaged and informed bearing in accordance with its value of shared prosperity for the people in its operational area of the Western Region and maintaining the company’s social licence.

Attending the session were the MCE for Sekondi Takoradi Assembly and SHAMA, assembly members, representatives from the Fishermen Council, Ghana Maritime Authority, Fisheries Commission and the Petroleum Commission.