‘Touch my wife, I’ll kill you’ – Pastor Adeboye

Entertainment of Monday, 4 September 2017

2017-09-04

The General Overseer of the Redeemed Christian Church of God (RCCG), Pastor Enoch Adeboye has revealed what he will do to anyone who dares to lay a finger on his beloved wife.

According to Pastor Adeboye, he would kill anybody who touches his wife, Pastor (Mrs) Foluke Adeboye.

He noted this while preaching a message titled “Activating Your Destiny” at the National Headquarters of RCCG, Throne of Grace Parish, Ebutte Meta, Lagos even as he celebrates his 50th wedding anniversary with his wife.

Daddy G. O as he is fondly called, however, enjoined couples to be ready to lay down their lives for their partner if they truly loved them.

In his words, “be ready to lay down your life for your partner if you’re truly in love. My wife doesn’t like me saying this: “You can slap me; you can lie against me, you can criticise me, it doesn’t bother me, but touch my wife, I’ll kill you!

“I want the world to hear. They’ll say if I killed, they’ll arrest me, jail me, that is if I killed with cutlass or gun.

“If you tamper with my wife, I will talk to my Daddy and you’ll sleep and will not wake.”

“If you want to marry a person who’s influential, marry a pastor. If he does not fall into sin, he’ll remain a pastor forever.”

“Marry for love. It’ll endure. I’ve been married for 50 years and still on honeymoon. I was the poorest among those lurking around the girl I married.”

“One was a lawyer who had a car; I had nothing. But I told the girl that if you marry me, whatever I am, wherever I ever become, will be yours”.

“I was not a Christian, but I was an incurable optimist. We struggled over ‘pomo’ as I usually hear me say, but today if we want to eat a cow now, God will provide.

“After our wedding on September 8, 1967, we faced challenges. The baby came 1968. It was tough. We were happy because we were in love.

“I had no car, no house, a marriage into a rented room and a parlour. We have stories to tell. If you marry for love, the reason it will last is that God is love.”

“You must continue to tend the fire, meaning: no matter how little, you must constantly give gifts to your partner. If it’s given in love, it’ll be appreciated.

“When two people are in love, they exchange gifts. Always open your mouth to say to your partner “I love you.”