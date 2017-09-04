Stop dodging and provide evidence to the police – Abronye tells A Plus

National Youth Organizer for Brong Ahafo Region, Kwame Baffoe popularly known as ‘Abronye DC’ has challenged musician Kwame A Plus to provide evidence to the CID to back his corruption allegations.

A-Plus is being investigated for accusing two Deputy Chiefs of Staff, Francis Asenso-Boakye, and Abu Jinapor of being corrupt, without giving reasons for the accusation.

He wrote “Seven months of NPP government. So far so good except appointing some very corrupt officials including the two very stupid deputy chiefs of staff. It’s amazing how Nana was able to appoint thieves whose level of stupidity is the same. Arrogant and corrupt fools. You think you’ll be in power forever. Even John Mahama I was not afraid of him then you…”

Abronye DC earlier disclosed that A-Plus desperately wanted the contract at the Controller and Accountant General Department to print public sector workers payslip of which the Chief of Staff Francis Asenso-Boakye refused.

A-Plus, who had made corruption allegations failed to appear before the CID because his lawyers were not available to accompany him.

But Kwame Baffoe in an interview on Monday claimed A Plus has no evidence to provide to the CID reason for his loud silence.

A Plus, according to Abronye DC must publicly render an apology and refrain from being arrogant even when he is wrong.

“If he has evidence of the corruption he should bring it. He claimed he had evidence that they are corrupt but he is resorting to a U-turn because CID is ready to investigate him. He knows the matter isn’t true so he is now trying to beg indirectly. He can’t threaten anyone. He should take the evidence to the police and stop hiding…” Abronye DC stressed.

“Since he has no evidence he wants to back out. He should apologize directly and stop boasting. A plus is Dodging. He doesn’t have even a ‘chalewote’ to back his evidence…” he maintained on Accra based Okay FM.