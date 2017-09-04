Stonebwoy storms New York City, September 8!

Entertainment of Monday, 4 September 2017

BET laureate and Zylofon act Stonebwoy is currently among Ghana’s biggest musical exports, appearing on several high-profile local and international stages.

The Gramercy Theatre in New York is the latest city to experience the “Go Higher” man. Come Friday September 8, Livingstone Satekla (as he is privately known) storms the city like never before, in the “Stonebwoy Live in New York” concert.

The show is put together by Nite-Lifer Entertainment, and sees the city splashed with Ghanaian colours yet again –something which colleague Sarkodie did last night.

Winner of several awards including VGMA Artist of the Year and BET Best International Act: Africa (both in 2015), Stonebwoy is author of two albums: Grade 1 (2012) and Necessary Evil (2014).