Recipe: Try this plantain sponge cake in a mug recipe

Entertainment of Monday, 4 September 2017

2017-09-04

Over ripened Plantains are usually used to make Tatale (spicy and savoury pancake), a savoury Plantain cake known as Ofam in Ghana and Kaklo a savoury Plantain doughnut.

I decided to create something sweet this time since most Ghanaian recipes lack variant pudding choices.

Anyway, since this was an experiment (that worked), I decided to microwave it instead of baking, as I wanted to get the right texture and then proceed to bake.

However, the texture was perfect and I decided to share the recipe. I hope you enjoy the recipe. I’ll love to hear your comments, as it encourages me and helps me develop.

Ingredients

80g of melted butter

80g of Self raising flour (preferably the self-raising sponge flour, which is finer in texture and available in Sainsbury’s)

I tablespoonful of Sugar (optional)

Juice of 1 Passion fruit or 20ml of milk

1 free range or Organic Eggs

1 over ripened Plantain

1 teaspoon of Vanilla extract or half a teaspoon of grated Nutmeg

Salt to taste

Method

Preheat your Oven to 180*c

Place the egg, over ripened Plantain and Vanilla extract or Nutmeg in a bowl.

Using a hand blender, blend everything into a smooth consistency.

Add the Sugar, Salt, Milk or Passion fruit juice and blend together.

Blend till smooth and add the self raising sponge flour.

Gently mix the flour into the mixture till well combined.

Microwave

Grease a mug and fill it half way with the sponge mixture. Microwave for 1.5-2 minutes, until puffed up and cooked through when you insert a skewer.

Tip

Microwaving the mixture for a few seconds more could dry the cake, hence microwave it for 30 seconds at a time till cooked

Oven

Preheat your oven to 180*c. Butter your 8x3cm muffin and pour in the cake mixture. Bake for 15-18 minutes. Insert a skewer in the middle of the cake and if it comes out clean it’s cooked.

