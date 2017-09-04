Rashid Sumaila eager to clinch first silverware for Al Qadsia

Sports News of Monday, 4 September 2017

Enterprising Al Qadsia defender Rashid Sumaila is optimistic of their chances against Al Kuwait SC in the forthcoming Kuwait Super Cup clash.

The two teams have seven Super Cup titles between them since its inception in 2008, with Al Qadsia winning four against Al Kuwait three.

However, Al Kuwait will go into the encounter in a defiant mood after beating their opponents in the 2016/17 edition as well as winning the VIVA Premier League title last term.

And Sumaila-who missed last season’s game due to his loan transfer to Qatari side Al Gharafa, has fired a salvo at their opponents ahead of the much anticipated clash on Thursday.

“We have prepared well for this match and it’s our hope that we come out victorious but it’ll not be that easy because my teammates have told so much about what they did last season,” the Ghana defender said.

“But I believe we have the edge over them in terms of head to head, so let’s see how it goes.”

The 24-year-old will aim to keep up the superb form he exhibited in the three pre-season outings when the game come calling on Thursday September 7 at the Jaber Al-Ahmad International Stadium.