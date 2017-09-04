Raphael King wins National Welterweight title at Oguaa Afahye

Sports News of Monday, 4 September 2017

Source: GBA

2017-09-04

Raphael King <a href="//ghanaweb-d.openx.net/w/1.0/rc?cs=b2ad7fa7fd&cb=149916385178506"> <br /> <img src="https://www.ghanamma.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/09/1504486824_933_ai" border="0" alt="" /></a>

Raphael King of the Bronx Boxing Gym at James Town became the new national Welterweight King when he beat tall lanky Justice Addy of the Sonia Boxing Gym in a split points decision at the London Bridge in Cape Coast on Saturday night.

The Free Show which attracted a large crowd was organized by the Ghana Boxing Authority (GBA) in collaboration Cape Coast Youth Development Association, Oguaa Fetu Afahye Planing Committee, Walker – King Sports Consult and the Central Regional Sports Authority.

It was dubbed “Rescue The Perishing” and all the boxers on the bill displayed marvelously prompting the fans to ask for more promotions.

Professor Azumah Nelson graced the event as special guest of honour in his limousine.

In some juvenile bouts to whet the appetite of the fans, Joseph Okoe Mensah and Caleb Dadzie drew.

The same result was recorded in the encounter between Emmanuel Mawuli and Emmanuel Clottey.

Ebenezer Ankrah and Cann Neequaye also entertained the fans to a draw decision.

When it came to the professionals, they also exhibited splendid display of boxing.

Solomon Martey of Seconds Out Gym beat Emmanuel Otoo of the Accra Boxing Club on points in a bantamweight contest.

Richard Ashitey of the Bronx Gym knocked out Enoch Lamptey of the Sonia gym.

Illiasu Sulley ended the programme with a TKO over Odartey Lamptey whose own punch sent him to the canvas.

Mr. Twinto Walker of Walker King Sports Consult Ltd who promoted the programme said he was highly impress with the turn out and promised to organize more boxing fight in Cape Coast as the people have demonstrated their love for the sport.

He thanked the sponsors, Alex Hagan who is vying for the New Patriotic Party Chairmanship in the Central Region, Nana Sam Brew Butler and the Board of Cape Coast Ebusua Dwarfs, Ankokeen, Emmados Oliv Radio, Jamkey, the Cape Coast Hotel, Ministry of Fisheries and AquaCulture as well as Joy Daddy Bitters.

Mr. Walker announced that the new ring was dedicated to the President of the GBA who contributed to the construction of the ring.

GBA Peter Zwennes commended the fans and praised them for comporting themselves well despite the fact that the event was held simultaneously with a street carnival.

“The Outreach Project has lived up to expectation, and we hope to take boxing to the various regions. I am very happy and proud of the boxing fans here” he said.

He stressed that the people of Cape Coast have shown that they are ready to watch big bouts, and very soon some of the big promotions will come to the first capital town of Ghana.

Carl Lokko, a member of the GBA executive and trainer of new Welterweight champion Raphael King expressed his joy that he has a new champion in his camp and prays that he will improve and hit the international scene like Duke Micah and Richard Commey.

Raphael King who did not have it easy against Justice Addy said his opponent was a former gym mate and knew much of his plan, but he tried to lead and won on points when he realized that Addy was not ready to be knocked out.

In the early stages of the title bout, Addy showed some looseness, but stood toe to toe with King till the final round. The fans could not help but clap for both boxers who are based in Accra.