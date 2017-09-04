Phamous Philms schedules big music video during UK’s Black History Month

Music of Monday, 4 September 2017

UK’s big acts, Arjun, KSI, Sway and Fuse ODG are among some of the international musicians that have so far confirmed music video sessions with Phamous Philms in the UK during the Black History Month.

“Having received so many demands from artistes in the UK over the years, for our style and quality of music videos, we are setting aside the entire October to satisfy music video demands in the UK, as well as produce a special documentary on Black History Month”, the director of Phamous Phlims, Gyo Gyimah, told Ghanagist.com over the weekend.

In its 30th anniversary, Black History Month, is celebrated to honour the too-often neglected accomplishments of blacks in every area of endeavour throughout our history. It is in remembrance of important people and events in the history of the African diaspora; celebrated annually in the United States and Canada in February, and the United Kingdom in October.

Phamous Philms recently directed/produced videos for UK’s biggest artistes, Ed Sheeran- ‘Bibia Beyeye’ (29.5million views), Fuse ODG’s Window Seat and KSI- Creatures (15.5million views on Youtube).

Some of Phamous Philms videos making waves online, include Sarkodie’s Illuminati (1.5million views), Don jazzy & Iyanya- Up to Something (4.5million views); Sarkodie & Runtown- Pain killer (6.6million views); Edem /Sway- The one; Ed Sheeran & Fuse ODG- Boame; EL’s Shelele; and Mzvee’s Hold Me Now. Phamous Philms has filmed world-class videos on locations in Germany, France, UK, U.S etc.