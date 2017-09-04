NPP goes to court over ‘stolen’ money

The ruling New Patriotic Party (NPP) in the Northern Region has indicated its intention to go to court to redeem the party’s image over an allegation that a convict, Allhassan Hafiz, stole company money to sponsor the party during the 2016 electioneering campaign.

The manager of As-Sahabah Company, Prince Osman Sahabi, caused the arrest of Hafiz claiming that he discovered that an amount of GH¢93,587 was missing and could not be accounted for by the salesman.

There were reports that Allhassan Hafiz said he invested the money in strengthening the regional communication directorate of the NPP by empowering communicators and organizing Quran recitals for the party.

William Twumasi, taking into consideration the demeanor of the suspect, convicted him on his own plea to a fine of GH¢3,000 or in default serve four years in prison.

The Northern Regional Youth Organizer of the NPP, Alhaji Rashid COP, told DAILY GUIDE that the party would make a case against the manager of As-Sahabah company, who claimed the convict mentioned that the regional minister and party executives were involved in the spending of the money.

According to him, the party in the region could not doubt the role the convict played during the campaign season because he was part of the communication team, but he never made it known to the party that he was spending such monies.

Alhaji Rashid claimed that Prince Osman Sahabi was only using the convict to clear his own debt because the convict only told him that the money he had spent was GH¢5,700 while the manager mentioned over GH¢90,000.

He wondered why the manager would lie to his bosses in Accra that the debt accumulated was due to their supplies to NADMO in Tamale during the disaster that occurred in the region.

When DAILY GUIDE contacted the manager of As-Sahabah, he stated that he was ready to meet the party in court, saying it was the NPP communicator who mentioned the regional executives and the minister but not he.