Nduom Sports Stadium confirmed as venue for WAFU Nations Cup

Sports News of Monday, 4 September 2017

Source: GHANAsoccernet.com

2017-09-04

Nduom Sports StadiumNduom Sports Stadium

The Nduom Sports Stadium in Elmina has confirmed as a venue for the 2017 Fox WAFU Nations Cup.

The venue replaces the Essipong Stadium in Sekondi for the three-week tournament.

Last week, members of the local organizing committee inspected the facility and expressed satisfaction with the venue.

It is the home for Ghana Premier League side Elmina Sharks.

The other venue-the Cape Coast Stadium-remains unchanged for the 16-team competition.

The tournament will run from 9-24 September.


