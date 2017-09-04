My wife committed 36 sins in my useless marriage – Funny Face

Entertainment of Monday, 4 September 2017

Source: Myjoyonline.com

2017-09-04

Popular Ghanaian comedian, Nana Yaw Oduro Boateng, widely known as Funny Face, has revealed how physical appearance of his ex-wife pushed him into marrying her, saying her wife committed 36 unforgiving sins.

Funny Face spoke in an interview with UTV.

He said his ex-wife’s massive behind and hips were what lured him into marrying her – a mistake he greatly regrets.

The popularly comedian, admitted that his “useless” marriage to Elisabeth Adjoa Ntim ended in divorce because she committed 36 ‘sins’ which were “worse than killing.” He said, “My marriage was a useless mistake.” There were rumours and speculations that his ex-wife was sleeping around with even friends of her husband’s, but the comedian said some of his ex-spouse’s other sins were worse than adultery.

He added, “I didn’t do my homework well before marrying her. Big buttocks and ass and hips pushed me into marrying her.”

He went on to explain that a tracker he installed in his ex-wife’s car recorded all her sins, which he has decided not to speak about since January 2016.

He said, “I almost committed suicide but the gun wouldn’t shoot when I pulled the trigger.

“What I’ve been through is worse than killing… I’ve moved on, but I’m hurt because of the lies people are peddling about me.”

The comedian said he has, however, learnt his lessons and so did his homework in choosing his current partner whose character “I saw before I saw her buttocks.”

He said, “her vision, simplicity, what she wants to do in life and her love for kids” made him choose her.