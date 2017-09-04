My ex-wife is lying; I’m strong in bed – Funny Face

Funny face and his ex-wife

Comedian Funny Face has dismissed as “cheap” revelations by his ex-wife that their marriage hit the snag because he lacked stamina in bed.

Elizabeth Adjoa Ntim told FN news that although she advised the actor to deal with the sexual problem, he ignored her.

“I am a beautiful and naturally endowed but unfortunately, Nana Yaw Oduro Boateng could not satisfy me sexually.

“My ex-husband is suffering from early ejaculation and I had cautioned on several occasions but he wouldn’t listen to me,” she said.



But in a series of tweets, Funny Face argued that his ex-wife’s claims are lies.

