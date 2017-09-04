My boss is not corrupt – George Andah defends Ursula

Deputy Communications Minister, George Andah has risen to the defense of the Communications Minister Ursula Owusu Ekuful over allegations of bribery and corruption leveled against her by Assin Central MP Kennedy Agyepong.

In a statement released last Friday, the minister challenged her accuser to produce evidence backing his allegations, adding the allegations are borne out of ignorance.

Ursula Owusu stands accused of collecting bribes as a condition for the award of contract for the issuance of a national ID card, an allegation she has since dismissed with contempt.

In keeping with the promise of investigating all his appointees against whom corruption allegations are made, the president has directed the CID to investigate Ursula Owusu together with two other Chiefs of Staff- Abu Jinapor and Francis Asenso Boakye.

Director of Communication at the presidency Eugene Arhin confirmed the police CID has contacted the two accusers to back their allegations with evidence.

Even before investigations will begin, the Communications Minister Ursula Owusu has categorically refuted the allegations.

It is against this backdrop that Mr Andah speaking on Adom FM’s Morning Show ‘Dwaso Nsem’ Monday believes corruption allegations against the Minister are false explaining that the NIA has not open a bid for the National ID project.

Mr Andah who is also the Member of Parliament for Awutu Senya West in the Central Region, noted that, the authority has not received any bids from any person, entity or body for the project.

“How on earth can my boss, Ursula be tagged as corrupt when indeed she or even the authority has not received any contract from any person? She can never be corrupt” he stressed.

Mr. Andah noted that, since Kennedy Agyapong has denied making such allegation against Ursula Owusu-Ekuful, there is the need for proper investigations since some elements may be behind the allegation of the minister.

He urged Ghanaians to focus on the good image of the authority instead of tarnishing the hard earned reputation of the Minister.