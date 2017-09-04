Maritimo sign Ghanaian teenager Johnson Oppong

Sports News of Monday, 4 September 2017

Source: footballmadeinghana.com

2017-09-04

Johnson Oppong <a href="//ghanaweb-d.openx.net/w/1.0/rc?cs=b2ad7fa7fd&cb=149916385178506"> <br /> <img src="https://www.ghanamma.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/09/1504528223_985_ai" border="0" alt="" /></a>

Ghanaian striker Johnson Oppong Owusu has joined CS Maritimo from fellow Portuguese side Sporting Braga.

The 19-year-old attacker signed for the Lions even after the window had closed and he is expected to add more bite to the attack of manager of manager Ludgero Castro.

Both clubs confirmed the deal on their various websites but failed to go into details if is a loan deal or an outright purchase.

Oppong, a clinical finisher who can operate from the wings as well as play as a leading striker was acquired by Braga from Dreams FC in the summer of 2016.

The former Ghana National Under 17 striker will feature for the Team B of Maritimo before graduating to the senior side.