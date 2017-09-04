LIVESTREAMING: Fire for Fire on Adom TV

Sports News of Monday, 4 September 2017

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

2017-09-04

play videoPatrick Osei Agyemang aka Countryman Songo <a href="//ghanaweb-d.openx.net/w/1.0/rc?cs=b2ad7fa7fd&cb=149916385178506"> <br /> <img src="https://www.ghanamma.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/09/1504530026_569_ai" border="0" alt="" /></a>

Following the Black Stars shambolic performance on Friday against Congo which ended in a one all stalemate in the ongoing World cup qualifier, Ghanaians have anticipated a massive lash out at the Senior National Team and the Ghana Football Association (GFA) on the award winning Sports program of the year ‘Fire4Fire’ hosted by Ghana’s most controversial Sports Presenter Patrick Osei Agyemang better known as Countryman Songo.

Nonetheless the cowardly act by the captain and his deputy of the team, Asamoah Gyan and Andre Ayew respectively to cheer their team mates from the touchlines in Brazzaville after it emerged that they had picked up injuries ruling them out of the match is also expected to be a headliner on today’s show.

Jordan Ayew and Harrison Afful are the latest to withdraw from the Ghana squad as well after reports emerged that youngest of the Abedi Pele’s sons pulled out of the squad due to stomach upset.

Some of the most aggravating sides of the Friday encounter is about Kwesi Appiah’s decision to field debutant Attamah Laweah in an unsuitable position. Fans have lashed out at Laweah as the cause of Congo’s goal against Ghana.

The second item on the discussion is the indiscipline in the game reared its ugly head when Asamoah Gyan and Dede Ayew were seen issuing instructions on the touchlines after being substituted which sent a message to the Ghanaian fans that the coach was not in charge.

Prior to this game Countryman Songo had said that the Black Stars coach Kwesi Appiah is worried likewise the GFA who are irresponsible.

Watch the livestreaming of Fire 4 Fire below