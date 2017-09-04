Lands Minister has no basis to revoke our mining leases – Exton Cubic Group

Local mining company, Exton Cubic Group has challenged Lands Minister John Peter Amewu’s decision to revoke its mining leases Monday.

Communications Director for the company, Samuel Gyamfi told Evans Mensah on Joy FM’s Top Story the Lands Minister has no basis to do what he did.

He said the company will take steps for legal redress.

The company, linked to the family of former President John Mahama, had its three mining leases cancelled over improper documentation.

The Minister said his predecessor Inusah Fuseini erred when he issued the leases to the company in the closing days of 2016.

“There was no publication of notice of the pendency of the application for the prospecting licence in the Gazette as required by section 13(2) and (3) of Act 703 and Regulation 177 of Minerals and Mining Regulations, 2012 (L.I.2176),”Mr Amewu said.

He also said Exton Cubic failed to obtain an environmental permit and operational permit for exploration before commencing work.

But the Company said it is legally mandated to undertake mining activities in the country.

“As a company, we find it very disappointing…sad and very unfortunate,” Mr Gyamfi said.

He said the Minister’s action will discourage other local companies that are genuinely creating jobs for the teeming unemployed youth.

The mining leases awarded Exton Cubic Group was the subject of misunderstanding between the Lands Minister and Ashanti Regional Minister Simon Osei-Mensah last month.

The Regional Minister had directed the seizure of equipment rented by the company to undertake its exploration activities in the Tano Forest Reserve, rich in bauxite.

He explained no document had been made available to him, granting the company the licence to operate in the forest.

But after weeks of disagreeing with each other in the media, Mr Amewu has cancelled the three mining leases issued to Exton Cubic Group.