Kwesi Pratt defends Mahama over Kenya ‘trolls’

The Managing Editor of the Insight newspaper, Kwesi Pratt Jnr, has defended former President John Dramani Mahama over attacks on the latter following the annulment of the recent Kenyan election by the Supreme Court.

Former President John Mahama led a 15-member delegation from the Commonwealth nations to observe Kenyan elections on August 8, 2017.

The Kenyan Supreme Court last Friday announced its decision to annul the Presidential elections, ordering a new one within 60 days. Former President Mahama has been subjected to attacks and mockery following the annulment.

Speaking to Ekourba Gyasi on Atinka AM Drive, Kwesi Pratt Jnr explained that as an observer himself, the basis of a report of any international election observer team is to report and record what they witness during the election process.

He added that there were over 5000 election observers who shared the same view like the former president.

“Are we saying that Mahama can be influenced but former secretary of state for the United States, John Kerry, cannot be influenced?” he quizzed.

According to Kwesi Pratt, Ghanaians are only making “NPP –NDC” politics out of the Kenyan elections.