It’s over for Black Stars, Ghana can’t qualify for Russia 2018 – Veteran Broadcaster

Soccer News of Monday, 4 September 2017
Source: abusuafmonline.com
2017-09-04
Veteran sports broadcaster, Otuo Acheampong, affectionately called Sometymer has written off Ghana’s chances of qualifying for next year’s summer world tournament to be hosted by Russia.
According to Sometymer, the Ghana Black Stars’ abysmal performance against Congo at the Baba Yaara Stadium in Kumasi signified the end for the road towards the summer World Cup.
He was speaking to host of Abusua Nkommo, Kwame Adinkra on the disastrous performance by the senior national team, the Black Stars as they drew against their Congolese counterparts.
Sometymer said, “I think this is just the end of the road for the black stars and I will urge football mathematicians to stop wasting their head over the calculations.”
“The team became complacent because they have participated in the world cup a couple of times and so did not realise the zeal to put up spirited fight to secure another ticket for the 2018 world cup,” he observed.
“So as it stands now, the odds are against the black stars and I think we should refocus on subsequent tournaments because we do not have a dog’s chance to participate in the world cup.”
Ghana, after appearing in the last three World Cup competitions are five points behind the Cranes of Uganda with their other point coming in the goalless draw Uganda picked off them on Match-Day One.
However the team virtually crushed out of the competition after 1-1 draw against their Congolese counterparts in Kumasi last Friday.
