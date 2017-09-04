It has been a difficult season for Nania FC – Abedi Pele

Sports News of Monday, 4 September 2017

Ghana legend and bankroller of Nania FC, Abedi Ayew Pele says the GN Division One League has been very difficult for most of the clubs this season.

The soccer maestro indicated that though the season was incident free, financial constraints was a major problem for majority of the teams.

“It has been a long season and a very difficult one for many clubs because of financial problems, In football there is always ups and downs but in a whole I can say it has been a wonderful season,” Pele told footballmadeinghana.com

“I think we also have to give the FA and the RFA a lot of credit because this season it has been an incident- free season especially zone three and we have completed the league in a style,”

“There are some difficulties in some areas and the clubs need a little bit of help in terms of money to play this division,” he added.

Nania finished fourth with 41 points in Zone Three