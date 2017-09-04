I’m no 2-minute man; it’s a lie – Funny Face

Entertainment of Monday, 4 September 2017

Source: classfmonline.com

2017-09-04

Nana Yaw Oduro Boateng <a href="//ghanaweb-d.openx.net/w/1.0/rc?cs=b2ad7fa7fd&cb=149916385179598"> <br /> <img src="https://www.ghanamma.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/09/1504540825_204_ai" border="0" alt="" /></a>

Funny Face (Nana Yaw Oduro Boateng) has denied being a two-minute man.

A quote allegedly attributed to the comedian’s ex-wife Elisabeth Adjoa Ntim, which has gone viral on social media, said: “I am beautiful and naturally endowed but unfortunately, Nana Yaw Oduro Boateng could not satisfy me sexually.”

“My ex-husband is suffering from early ejaculation and I had cautioned [him] on several occasions but he wouldn’t listen to me.”

Although it is yet to be independently confirmed if Elisabeth actually granted such an interview and made that comment, Funny Face took to twitter to hit back describing the claim as a lie.

The early ejaculation claim comes days after Funny Face revealed that his ex-wife’s hefty behind and hips were what lured him into marrying her – a mistake he said he greatly regrets.

Funny Face said his “useless” marriage to Elisabeth Adjoa Ntim ended in divorce because she committed 36 ‘sins’ which were “worse than killing”.

“My marriage was a useless mistake,” Funny Face told UTV’s Wofa Kwesi in an interview.

Apart from rumours and speculations that his ex-wife was sleeping around with even friends of her husband’s, Funny Face said some of his ex-spouse’s other sins were worse than adultery.

“I didn’t do my homework well before marrying her,” he said, adding that: “Big buttocks and a** and hips pushed me into marrying her.”

He said a tracker he installed in his ex-wife’s car recorded all her sins, which he has decided not to speak about since January 2016.

According to him, his ex-wife’s sins forced him to “almost commit suicide but the gun wouldn’t shoot” when he pulled the trigger.

“What I’ve been through is worse than killing… I’ve moved on, but I’m hurt because of the lies people are peddling about me,” he said.

According to Funny Face, he has learnt his lessons and so did his homework in choosing his current partner whose character “I saw before I saw her buttocks”.

He said “her vision, simplicity, what she wants to do in life and her love for kids” made him choose her.

Herrrh My sister you can lie oo … What a pity Lol … Try harder !! Hahaha pic.twitter.com/fOZIcGGb5G — #ChildrenPresident (@funnyfacegh) September 4, 2017