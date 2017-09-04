If he wants to enter your pant, let him put a ring on that finger – Feli Nuna to ladies

Entertainment of Monday, 4 September 2017

Songstress Feli Nuna has started a campaign to get ladies to keep their virginity till they get married.

The campaign dubbed “Keep It Till He Ring[s] It” is targeted at Senior High School Girls and ladies In the various Universities in the country.

In an interview on Accra-based Hitz FM, the songstress advised ladies keep their virginity and avoid taking flashy gifts from men because they will deceive them in the end and trample on their pride.

The songstress also spoke about her music career and indicated that although she did not believe in collaborations, she has come to the realization that they are necessary for growth in the industry.