I started exposing my vitals when I was a kid – Ebony Reigns tells critics

Fast rising Dancehall artiste, Ebony Reigns has said she does not intend changing her fashion sense just to suit the public.

According to her, she cannot live a lie because she has grown with wearing very suggestive dresses and the public cannot dictate to her the choice of dress she should wear.

Ebony who was speaking on Accra-based Peace FM in an interview said “Since I got into the music scene, people have problems with my way of dressing…It is not something new to me.”

“I just don’t want to be fake that is why I dress like that. It is something I grew up with. Anyone who knows me growing up will testify that I am not even half as crazy as I was before.”

The songstress posted some racy videos and pictures over the weekend which got people talking on social media.

But the songstress indicated that she is living her life with the bad girl character is represents and that should not be a worry to anybody.

