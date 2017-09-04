I received Alvaro drink as pay after my first show as a comedian – Lekzy Decomic

Entertainment of Monday, 4 September 2017

Ghanaian stand-up comic and master of ceremony, Emmanuel Nkansah Ansong, known by his stage name Lekzy Decomic has revealed that he was given an ‘Alvaro’ drink as his pay for his maiden show.

Speaking with the host of Kasapa Entertainment on Kasapa 102.5FM Saturday, the fast-rising comedian said he never got worried even though his father despised his comedy profession, but persevered until he finally got a bigger platform to demonstrate his comic act.

According to him, his long time dream was fulfilled on the day he was featured as part of Charter House annual comedy series dubbed Night of 1022 Laughs and music on August 6, 2016.

Lekzy narrated that twenty (20) minutes of performance before a huge crowd was enough time to write his name in the good books of the comedy industry.

He became the toast of patrons at the MTN 1022 Night of Laughs and Music and at the end of his act, the excited patrons clapped and eventually stood up to show their appreciation.

“I’ve been in stand-up comedy for four years and I remember after my first show they gave me Alvaro drink as payment and even after drinking they took their bottle.

“I’m grateful for the pacesetters in the comedy industry because I wouldn’t be who I am today if not for them.

“Gh Comedy is moving forward and being recognized now and as comedians, we have more work to do. I’m happy through comedy I can now show my pay cheque to my dad and he will jokingly say I have more jokes for you in order for you to bring more money home,” he told Kojo Preko Dankwa on Kasapa Entertainment.

At the recently held maiden edition of the Comic Awards Ghana, Lekzy Decomic won the Best Promising Comedian and his monthly show, Laugh Line won the Most Promising Event.